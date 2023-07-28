Social Media Explodes As Travis Scott Debuts Feature-Packed “Utopia” Ft. Beyonce, Drake, The Weeknd + Many More 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott had fans in a frenzy after finally delivering the long-awaited “Utopia” album which includes a star-studded features list.

Travis Scott has finally dropped the highly anticipated Utopia, his first solo album since the chart-topping Astroworld in 2018.

Utopia arrives three years after Travis Scott first teased the project and comes with five separate album covers.

Although the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker unveiled the tracklist shortly before the official release, he withheld the features, leaving fans to discover the star-studded additions once Utopia dropped.

Once the 19-track project arrived on streaming platforms, fans flooded social media with their reactions. Travis Scott and his featured artists swiftly took over the Top. 20 United States trends, with the rapper trending at the top spot. His featured artists and song titles filled most of the remaining slots.

Beyoncé fans went crazy to see the songstress featured on Delresto (Echoes) alongside James Blake.

Another popular inclusion was the SZA feature “Telekinesis,” which left many fans dumbfounded when they realized the song is a reworking of Kanye West’s “Future Sounds.” Ye’s track was first leaked in 2020 and was slated to appear on DONDA featuring Travis Scott before it ended up on Utopia, minus West.

Utopia’s stacked feature list also includes verses and/or writing contributions are Drake, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Kid Cudi, 21 Savage, Westside Gunn, Bad Bunny, Bon Iver, Sampha and many more.

Stream the project below.

