Travis Scott Dodges Another Trial Over Astroworld Tragedy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott and Live Nation are still facing lawsuits from hundreds from people who were allegedly injured at the 2021 Astroworld Festival.

Travis Scott and Live Nation settled more lawsuits with victims of the 2021 Astroworld tragedy. According to the Texas Lawbook, Scott and Live Nation reached deals with bellwether plaintiffs Angel Dominguez and Elizabeth Martinez on Friday (October 18).

A bellwether plaintiff represents a larger group of plaintiffs suing the same party or parties for the same action of legal liability. The settlements resolved the complaints of nearly 100 plaintiffs before a trial scheduled for Tuesday (October 22).

Scott and Live Nation settled after the Texas Supreme Court refused to let Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino avoid a deposition in the Astroworld case. Rapino was scheduled to be deposed on Monday (October 21).

Henry Nguyen, a third bellwether plaintiff, had his trial rescheduled for a later date. Scott and Live Nation still faced hundreds of complaints from people who allegedly suffered injuries at the 2021 Astroworld Festival.

Scott and Live Nation previously settled lawsuits filed by families of 10 Astroworld attendees who died in the crowd crush. The youngest victim was a 9-year-old boy named Ezra Blount. His family was the last to accept a settlement in the wrongful death cases.

“The family will continue its journey to heal but never forget the joy that Ezra brought to everyone around him,” the family’s lawyer said in May.

A grand jury declined to indict Scott for the Astroworld tragedy in 2023. His attorney said he was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in “one of the most exhaustive investigations in the history of the Houston Police Department.”

Police released a 1,266-page investigative report about the Astroworld tragedy after the grand jury’s decision. The report detailed interviews with Scott, concert organizers, witnesses and family members of the victims. Scott told police he wasn’t aware the audience was in danger until after he got off stage.