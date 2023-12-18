Travis Scott Explains What Led To Chicago’s “Circus Maximus Tour” Debacle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Circus Maximus Tour will descend on Chi-Town in once more in 2024.

Travis Scott is tentatively scheduling his return to Chicago at the top of 2024, following his recent last-minute Circus Maximus Tour date cancelation in the Windy City.

On the heels of a blown scheduled tour date at Chi-Town’s United Center, Scott remarked on the canceled show via Twitter (X) while providing clarity on what caused the postponement. In the process, La Flame detailed how Chicago is one of his “favorite” places.

“I literally spent 24 hrs on a f###ing runway,” Scott wrote. “Craziest s### ever. To my people in Chicago I was so ready to go crazyyyy. Chicago always been one if my favorite places. Togo ham and been waiting for it the whole tour. I will be back the first couple days of January.”

According to tweet shared by the United Center, the rescheduled date for the show has been tentatively billed for January 3. All “previously purchased tickets” will be “honored for the new date” and more information will reportedly be emailed “to ticketholders directly” once it’s available.

Check out the full post below.