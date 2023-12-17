Travis Scott Mysteriously Postpones Chicago Concert

Travis Scott left his fans wondering what’s next after a last minute cancellation of the Chicago date of his Circus Maximus Tour.
On Friday (December 15) Scott’s scheduled performance at the United Center in support of his Billboard-topping UTOPIA album was cancelled hours before doors were set to open. According to the statement released by the United Center, all “previously purchased tickets” will be “honored for the new date” once it is announced.
Additionally, while there were little to not details immediately available regarding the cancellation, more information will reportedly be emailed “to ticketholders directly” once it’s available.
While there has not been an official statement released by Scott or the Cactus Jack Team, the Houston-bred rapper did seemingly express his frustration with the situation on Twitter (X) in the hours following the cancellation.
“IM SOOOOOO FUCKKKKKINGGGGG HOTTTTTTTTTTT,” Scott tweeted on Friday (December 15).
Check out information on the remaining dates for Scott’s tour on the official website here.