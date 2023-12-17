Travis Scott Mysteriously Postpones Chicago Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott’s Chicago fans will still get to experience “UTOPIA” but just at a later date.

Travis Scott left his fans wondering what’s next after a last minute cancellation of the Chicago date of his Circus Maximus Tour.

On Friday (December 15) Scott’s scheduled performance at the United Center in support of his Billboard-topping UTOPIA album was cancelled hours before doors were set to open. According to the statement released by the United Center, all “previously purchased tickets” will be “honored for the new date” once it is announced.

Additionally, while there were little to not details immediately available regarding the cancellation, more information will reportedly be emailed “to ticketholders directly” once it’s available.

While there has not been an official statement released by Scott or the Cactus Jack Team, the Houston-bred rapper did seemingly express his frustration with the situation on Twitter (X) in the hours following the cancellation.

“IM SOOOOOO FUCKKKKKINGGGGG HOTTTTTTTTTTT,” Scott tweeted on Friday (December 15).

IM SOOOOOO FUCKKKKKINGGGGG HOTTTTTTTTTTT — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 16, 2023

Check out information on the remaining dates for Scott’s tour on the official website here.