Travis Scott Makes His ‘Circus Maximus’ Movie Available To Stream For Free

Nicolas Winding Refn, Gaspar Noé and other directors helped Travis Scott create his ‘Circus Maximus’ film, which is now available on YouTube.

Travis Scott allowed more fans to see his Circus Maximus movie by releasing it on YouTube on Tuesday (August 15). The film premiered at select AMC theaters in July.

Circus Maximus features music from Travis Scott’s latest album Utopia. The film includes contributions from award-winning directors Nicolas Winding Refn and Gaspar Noé, among others.

Earlier this month, Travis Scott thanked the film’s contributors via social media. He specifically shouted out the directors for “making this happen in the craziest time.”

“Every one that work on the film with me from the grip to the person that pick up the last thing from the set just wanna thank ya for your time and make this happen with me when everyone that thought It was impossible,” he wrote on Twitter.

Travis Scott dropped Circus Maximus on YouTube after his Utopia album secured a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Utopia was the second Hip-Hop album to top the chart in 2023. Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape was the first.

Later this year, Travis Scott intends to hit the road for a tour in support of Utopia. His plans faced some pushback from the Houston Police Officers’ Union, which spoke out against him booking a concert in Houston after the Astroworld tragedy.

