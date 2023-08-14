Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ Becomes First Hip Hop Album To Spend Multiple Weeks At No. 1 In 2023

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Houston rap star pulls in an additional six figures in unit sales.

Once again, Utopia is the most popular album in America. Travis Scott’s fourth studio LP remained at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for a second consecutive week.

After opening with 496,000 first-week units, Utopia brought in 147,000 units in its second week of release. Travis Scott held off Country singer Morgan Wallen from reclaiming the top spot with One Thing at a Time (92,000 units).

Utopia‘s two-week reign makes Travis Scott the first Hip Hop act to hold onto the Billboard 200’s No. 1 position for more than one week in 2023. Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape spent a week at No. 1 in July.

In addition, Utopia is the first Hip Hop album to spend its first two weeks at No. 1 since 2021. Drake’s Certified Lover Boy dominated the Billboard 200 for three straight weeks that year. Certified Lover Boy held the top spot for a total of five weeks.

Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost debuted at No. 1 in July 2021. The Grammy-winning album returned to the pinnacle of the Billboard 200 chart in April 2022 after its one-week run on top a year earlier.

Travis Scott received mostly favorable reviews for Utopia. The blockbuster release arrived with contributions from Drake, Beyoncé, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, SZA, Future, and more.

Previously, Travis Scott led the Billboard 200 with Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight in 2016 and Astroworld in 2018. Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight controlled the No. 1 spot for one week. Astroworld had a three-week run as the chart leader.