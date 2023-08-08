Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ Opens At No. 1 With Nearly 500K First-Week Units

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott can now claim to have the biggest-selling week for a Hip Hop album in 2023. The Houston native’s Utopia skyrocketed to the top of the charts.

According to Billboard, Utopia debuted with 496,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release. That final total was enough for Travis Scott to easily take the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 rankings.

With Utopia leading the latest album chart, Travis Scott scored the third Number One of his career. Previously, the rapper/producer made it to the No. 1 position with 2016’s Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight and 2018’s Astroworld.

Utopia racked up 331 million streams for 243,000 SEA units. The project also amassed 252,000 units in pure sales. Both of those numbers represent the second-largest sums for the respective categories for the year.

Travis Scott even managed to sell 79,000 vinyl copies of Utopia during the initial tracking week. Luminate, the music consumption data provider, claims that is the largest vinyl sales week for a Hip Hop album since the company began calculating sales in 1991.

For Utopia, Travis Scott collaborated with a star-studded line-up of guest acts. The 73-minute project features Drake, Playboi Carti, Beyoncé, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, SZA, Future, James Blake, and more.

Fellow Texas native Post Malone came in at No. 2 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart. His Austin album opened with 113,000 first-week units. Of that 113,000 amount, around 78,000 came from streaming equivalent album units.