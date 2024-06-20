Travis Scott Exploits Arrest With “It’s Miami” Mugshot Merch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott was arrested for trespassing and public intoxication. He started selling t-shirts with his mugshot after getting out of jail.

Travis Scott turned his trespassing and public intoxication arrest into an opportunity to make money. The 33-year-old artist slapped a smiling version of his mugshot on a t-shirt to sell to fans on Thursday (June 20).

The shirt featured the phrase “It’s Miami,” which he allegedly told Miami Beach police when they took him into custody. Scott’s “Free the Rage” shirt is available for $35 on his website. A portion of the proceeds will go to his Cactus Jack Foundation.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, was arrested on Thursday morning. Officers encountered a drunken Scott when they responded to a call about a fight on a yacht.

The complainant did not want to press charges but sought Scott’s removal from the yacht. Scott was told he needed to leave “or he would be arrested.”

Scott left but quickly returned. He allegedly ignored police orders, which led to his arrest.

“Once the defendant began speaking to Sergeant Lemus, the defendant began yelling once again, becoming erratic, disturbing the peace of the occupants of the marina and nearby residential buildings causing a public disturbance,” the police report explained. “The defendant also disregarded officers’ warnings to not return to the Miami Beach Marina.”

Scott was booked in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He was released after posting a $650 bond.