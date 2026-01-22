Travis Scott Eyes Harvard Business School Like These Famous Rapper

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott is considering Harvard Business School for architecture studies, joining rappers like Lil Baby who earned certificates.

Travis Scott wants Harvard University on his resume. The Houston rapper revealed his serious interest in enrolling at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design during a recent Rolling Stone interview.

Scott discussed his passion for architecture while touring a $65 million Beverly Hills mansion. He casually mentioned looking at architecture programs he might enroll in, specifically naming Harvard as a potential option.

“Architecture is my true passion,” Scott explained in a previous interview with Pin-Up Magazine. “I plan to apply to the architecture program at Harvard GSD when I’m done with music, which won’t be for a while.”

The Utopia artist first tweeted about Harvard in 2018, announcing his intention to apply to the prestigious Graduate School of Design. His interest stems from his lifelong fascination with buildings, structures, and creative spaces.

The Harvard Graduate School of Design offers Master of Architecture programs requiring three years of full-time study. Admission requires a bachelor’s degree, portfolio submission, and demonstrated design experience.

Scott’s application would face intense scrutiny given Harvard’s competitive acceptance rates.

The architecture program typically admits fewer than 100 students annually from thousands of applicants worldwide, which might explain why he’s still considering it almost eight years after revealing his ambition.

Travis Scott would join several Hip-Hop artists who have pursued Harvard Business School programs.

Swizz Beatz earned his certificate from Harvard’s Owner/President Management Program in 2017. The Grammy-winning producer documented his journey on Instagram, wearing a blazer that read “From the Bronx to Harvard” during his graduation ceremony.

LL Cool J completed the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program at Harvard Business School in 2018. Ja Rule completed Harvard Business School’s online Entrepreneurship Essentials certificate program in 2021.

The rapper shared his completion certificate on social media, celebrating his $1,050 investment in business education.

Lil Baby recently graduated from Harvard’s “Launching New Ventures” program in November 2024. The Atlanta rapper completed the seven-day, $19,000 course designed for entrepreneurs and executives.

Ryan Leslie represents the ultimate Harvard Hip-Hop success story. The producer and artist graduated from Harvard University with a degree in Government and Economics before launching his music career.

Travis Scott’s interest in Harvard aligns with his broader creative vision. The rapper’s passion for architecture appears throughout his work. His stage designs feature elaborate structures and immersive environments.

The Astroworld tour included massive roller coaster replicas and carnival-inspired set pieces.

Scott’s recent Utopia: Circus Maximus World Tour broke records as the highest-grossing solo rap tour in history. The 80-show global spectacle earned more than $250 million and sold over two million tickets.