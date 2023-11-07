Travis Scott Faces More Legal Trouble With Another Astroworld Tragedy Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott was hit with another lawsuit over the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, which left 10 people dead and hundreds injured.

A company joined the various families and victims suing Travis Scott over the 2021 Astroworld tragedy. According to The Blast, Ceremony of Roses filed a lawsuit against the rapper for the “substantial financial harm” it allegedly suffered from the infamous festival.

Ceremony of Roses claimed it sustained a significant loss from its investment in the festival. The company provided carnival games and amusements for the event, which ended in chaos when a crowd crush left 10 people dead and hundreds injured. Ceremony of Roses blamed Travis Scott for the event’s lack of safety, leaving the company with no way to recoup $700,000 in out-of-pocket expenses.

“At the very minimum, Defendants owed COR a duty to exercise ordinary care in maintaining a safe and secure environment for COR’s business activities and Festival attendees,” the lawsuit argued. “Defendants negligently and willfully breached this duty in numerous respects.”

Live Nation was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. Ceremony of Roses sought an undisclosed amount in damages.

Ceremony of Roses’ lawsuit added to the legal woes of Travis Scott, who’s dealing with multiple civil cases stemming from the Astroworld tragedy. He avoided criminal charges in connection to the deadly event when a Texas grand jury declined to indict him in June.