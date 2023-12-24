Travis Scott Breaks Down Why He Played “Fe!n” Ten Time In A Row

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott took it up a notch at Barclays Center. Read up on why he felt compelled to perform his song “FE!N” ten times in a row!

Travis Scott has explained why he performed his song “FE!N” ten times in a row at a recent concert.

Earlier this month, the rapper was performing at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center when he decided to perform the track, taken from his latest album Utopia, not once, not twice, but ten consecutive times.

Travis was asked to explain the reasoning behind his repetitive renditions during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Man, I have the best fans in the world,” he explained. “I go off the energy they give me. And they were wild that night. And so I just got even wilder.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 32-year-old opened up about getting hit by a basketball while sitting courtside at a New York Knicks vs. Nets game at the Barclays Center.

The basketball hit his hand, causing the liquid in his can to erupt over the court.

“It’s crazy because I was thinking all night, I was like, ‘This ball is getting a little bit close.’ (But then I thought,) ‘There’s no way this thing’s gonna hit me,'” he recalled. “I was talking to my friend and sure enough, here comes the basketball, ‘Pow!’ It went all over my friend, it just like erupted. It hit my thumb so it hit like the perfect spot and it just like exploded.”

Video footage posted on social media showed Travis, real name Jacques Webster, cracking open a new can as staff wiped his spillage off the floor.