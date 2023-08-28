Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ Becomes First Rap Album In 5 Years To Lead Album Chart For Its First 4 Weeks

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

La Flame continues to have the most popular album in America.

Earlier this year, there was a lot of conversation about the fact that no Hip Hop album made it to No. 1 in 2023. Houston-raised rapper Travis Scott has now dominated the chart for a month.

Travis Scott’s Utopia spent a fourth week atop the Billboard 200. The 73-minute project remained at No. 1 on the latest rankings by amassing another 161,000 units over the most recent tracking period.

That feat makes Utopia the first Hip-Hop album to lead the Billboard 200 for its first four weeks since Drake’s Scorpion in 2018. Drake did manage to secure five nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 with 2021’s Certified Lover Boy.

Travis Scott tapped Drake for Utopia. The Canadian superstar appears as a guest feature on “Meltdown” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. They previously collaborated on the chart-topping “Sicko Mode” off Astroworld.

“Sicko Mode” spent one week in the Hot 100’s pole position in 2018. Astroworld topped the Billboard 200 chart for three weeks that same year. Scott also scored a Number One with 2016’s Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight.

After Travis Scott released Utopia on July 28, the Cactus Jack Records founder promoted the album by hosting a concert at the Circus Maximus stadium in Rome, Italy. He also released a film titled Circus Maximus.

Utopia debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 496,000 equivalent album units. The star-studded LP features contributions by Drake, Beyoncé, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, SZA, Future and more.