Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner could be reconciling after his speech last night at a benefit event in New York.

Travis Scott all but confirmed he and Kylie Jenner are back together as he referred to his baby mama as his “wifey” and said he “loved” her in a speech on Tuesday night (June 15).

Earlier this year it was reported that Travis and Kylie were giving their romance another go after splitting two years ago.

The pair – who are parents to three-year-old daughter Stormi – appeared to set the record straight about the nature of their relationship as they put on a cozy display at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit event in New York.

After posing together for pictures alongside Stormi on the red carpet at The Rooftop at Pier 17, Travis, 29, who was one of organizer The New School’s honorees, paid tribute to his daughter and the Kylie Cosmetics founder in his speech.

“Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,” he said on stage.

The event marked the first time Kylie, 23, and Travis have walked the red carpet together since the premiere of the Astroworld hitmaker’s “Look Mom I Can Fly” documentary in August 2019 – two months before it was revealed they were “taking space apart” from their relationship.

And an onlooker claimed the pair were being openly affectionate towards one another at the benefit.

Kylie also posted a picture of herself and Travis on her Instagram page, as the rapper stood behind her with his hands wrapped intimately around her waist, alongside the caption: “24 hours in NYC.”