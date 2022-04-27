Travis Scott Has Committed To First Show Since Astroworld Tragedy – Tables Priced As High As $100,000

Travis Scott is officially returning to the stage in Miami after the deadly Astroworld, which killed 10 people. Read more!

Travis Scott has signed on for his first public performance following the Astroworld tragedy last November.

The “Franchise” rapper will take the stage at E11EVEN in Miami on May 7th, during the city’s Formula One Grand Prix event.

It will be Travis’s first public concert since his Astroworld Festival gig in Houston, where a mass-casualty crowd crush killed 10 people and injured hundreds.

The youngest of the 10 victims was nine-year-old Ezra Blount, while the oldest was 27. Around 300 people were injured and treated at the festival site, and 25 were taken to hospital.

Since the tragedy, Travis Scott has pledged to work with the U.S. government to help standardize safety protocols at concerts. He currently faces multiple lawsuits from victims’ families.

The rapper has played only private VIP sets since the incident. Tables at E11even range from $5,000 to $100,000.

Show tickets listed on the club’s website range from $150 to $250.

Club owners announced show tickets on Instagram over the weekend but later deleted the post. A source said they removed it to update the marketing materials.