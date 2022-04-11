Travis Scott Hints New Album With Four Massive Billboards

The rapper teases his fans right before Coachella, reminding them he won’t be there.

Despite his legal issues with the Astroworld tragedy, rapper Travis Scott seems to be getting back to work.

According to Billboard Magazine, his team has posted up four promotional billboards around California to celebrate his upcoming album, Utopia.

The boards have black with yellow letters with the following phrases, “Looking for UTOPIA?” “PSST…..,” “WRONG WAY” and the logo for Scott’s Cactus Jack brand.

The second-time father’s billboards were set up on the I-10 highway in the direction headed away from the Coachella grounds in Indio, California.

The rapper will not be attending. Travis was supposed to perform during Kanye’s set, but Ye pulled out last minute to focus on his mental health.

https://twitter.com/Parvej_Chishti/status/1513099210454814724/photo/1

There has not been an official release date for Travis’ Utopia project. Fans have been waiting on this highly anticipated release since his 2018 Astroworld album.

Travis Scott talked about the release of Utopia well into late 2021, long before the Astroworld Festival disaster.

This past March, Travis Scott and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner had their first son together. They originally named him Wolf, but decided that name did not fit the infant.

“FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Jenner wrote with two laugh-crying emojis. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Travis Scott is being sued in total for almost $10 billion from the victims of the ten people who died and hundreds of those injured by the crowd surge.

The Astroworld tragedy is still in litigation.