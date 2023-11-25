Travis Scott Reveals Ambition To Be Kidney Doctor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Discover how rapper Travis Scott aimed for a career in nephrology, not stardom. Before becoming a rapper he wanted to be a kidney doctor!

Before aspiring to become a world-renowned musician, 32-year-old rapper Travis Scott dreamed of a career quite different from the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview with GQ, Travis Scott revealed his childhood ambition to become a “kidney doctor,” or nephrologist.

This revelation adds a unique dimension to the rapper’s already multifaceted persona. Travis Scott’s journey towards this medical aspiration began in primary school.

Recollecting a sleepover at a friend’s house, Travis Scott was impressed by his friend’s father, an OB-GYN, and an uncle who was a nephrologist. He reminisced, “His crib was crazy. I’ve never seen a crib like this. It was OD.”

It was the uncle’s profession that particularly fascinated Travis Scott. “He told me what it was, and I was like, ‘Yo, it’s crazy.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to be that.'”

What struck Travis Scott was not just the profession but the nephrologist’s demeanor.

“I think it was his swag,” Scott said. “Like, his whole swag was just like he was fresh. I don’t know. It was the idea of just, like, saving people at the time was dope.” This admiration didn’t fade away quickly; it followed him into his teenage years. “Middle school, high school, that’s all I wanted to do – wanted to be a nephrologist,” he explained.

Travis Scott even shadowed professionals at hospitals, deepening his interest in the field. He had envisioned owning his practice, understanding both the business and medicine sides.

However, his path took a different turn.

Travis attended the University of Texas at San Antonio but dropped out during his sophomore year to chase a music career.