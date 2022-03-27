Travis Scott is back to performing, after hitting the stage and a pre Oscars party in Hollywood! Read more!

Rap star Travis Scott is slowly working his way back to performing.

The embattled rapper hopped on the stage during a celebrity-filled pre-Oscar party in West Hollywood.

TMZ caught footage of Trav’s return to the stage during a brief set where he rapped and DJ’ed.

Several A-listers were in the room to watch Travis pick the microphone back up for the first time and almost 7 months.

Celebrities who watched Travis rock included Leonardo, DiCaprio, Tyga, Venus and Serena Williams, Tobey Maguire, and others.

Travis may have been shaking off the rust since his hiatus from performing after the AstroWorld tragedy.

Travis Scott was headlining his event in Houston, Texas, on November 5th when the crowd surged, resulting in 10 fatalities and hundreds of injuries.

The youngest of the ten victims was nine-year-old Ezra Blount, while the oldest was 27. Around 300 people were injured and treated at the festival site, and 25 were taken to hospital.

Officials announced that the people killed at the event died from compression asphyxia, meaning they could not breathe due to external pressures on the body.

According to Kanye West, Travis Scott will make a surprise appearance during his set at the Coachella Music Festival in April.

The 2022 Coachella Festival is slated to begin on April 15th. Billie Eilish is headlining on April 16th and 23rd, while Kanye West is atop the bill on April 17th and 24th.