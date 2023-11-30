Travis Scott Smacked With $100K Tax Lien

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The California Franchise Tax Board sought to collect six figures in back taxes from Travis Scott for the year 2021.

Travis Scott allegedly owes more than $100,000 in back taxes. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the California Franchise Tax Board hit him with a six-figure tax lien.

The Epic Records artist was accused of owing $106,968.18 in taxes for 2021, the same year of the Astrowold tragedy. Scott was warned of the interest and fees he would incur if he did not pay the debt.

Scott must deal with the tax lien while facing lawsuits for the Astroworld tragedy. A grand jury declined to indict him on criminal charges for his role in the infamous event, which left 10 people dead and hundreds injured. He spoke about the tragedy in a November interview with GQ.

“I always think about it,” he said. “Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost.”

He added, “You just feel for those people. And their families.”

Scott explained how the deadly event impacted the making of his latest album Utopia in the same interview.

“Making music, you think about things that go on in life and things that happen in your life, and you dial in on things,” he said. “That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating. And when it came to making, like even finishing the album…I got back into it probably like, I don’t know, months and months and months after. And the idea of just even getting back into music, working on music and just even getting into that, was therapeutic of being able to channel some of the energy into production and sounds and finishing it.”

Scott released Utopia in July. The album was his first solo project since 2018’s Astroworld. Utopia debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It was Scott’s third No. 1 album of his career.