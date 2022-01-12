Travis Scott Sued By French Artist Over Fan-Made Compilation’s Cover Art

A French artist is suing Travis Scott over the cover artwork used for an unauthorized compilation called ‘Travis La Flame.’

Travis Scott is facing another lawsuit, but it has nothing to do with the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Mickaël Mehala, a French artist who uses the name Black Childish, has sued Travis Scott over a fan-made compilation’s cover art. Mehala wants the embattled rapper to pay him for artwork used on a bootleg project called Travis La Flame, which has appeared on streaming services.

Although fans attached Mehala’s artwork to the unauthorized Travis La Flame, Mehala blames Travis Scott in the lawsuit. According to TMZ, the French artist believes his illustration was stolen by the Texas native.

Ed McPherson, Travis Scott’s lawyer, called the lawsuit “frivolous and baseless” in a press statement on Wednesday (January 12).

“Anyone with access to the internet can tell you that Travis never released an album named La Flame,” McPherson said. “The illustration in question was fan-made and was uploaded to streaming services by those fans, something that any user has the option of doing.”

McPherson noted, “Streaming services quickly removed it after they realized that certain people were trying to pass this off as a legitimate album cover. We look forward to responding to this case and obtaining a quick dismissal.”

Mehala filed the lawsuit in his home country of France. He is reportedly seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars from Travis Scott.