Travis Scott Sued For Causing Woman’s Miscarriage At Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott has been sued by a woman who allegedly suffered a miscarriage following the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Ten people died, and thousands more were injured due to a crowd crush during the first night of the music event at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, last November.

More than 275 civil wrongful death and personal injury lawsuits have been filed as a result.

Shanazia Williamson and her husband Jarawd Owens of Dayton, Ohio, are suing Scott and promoter Live Nation, among others, for wrongful death.

Williamson alleged she was pregnant before the festival in legal documents but later lost the baby.

“While in attendance at the festival, Shanazia was trampled and crushed, resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child. In addition, Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach, and other parts of her body,” the lawsuit states. “Defendants’ failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of Shanazia’s injuries and death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child.”

Williamson’s lawyers also claimed inadequate security and medics in attendance caused the disaster.

Representatives for Travis Scott and Live Nation have not yet responded to the lawsuit.

The rapper’s lawyer has maintained he “did not know what was going on” in the crowd during his set.

Travis Scott will perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.