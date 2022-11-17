Travis Scott To Be Executive Producer Of DJ Screw Biopic

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott is working with the family of the DJ Screw to announce they are making a documentary on the pioneering Houston DJ.

In commemoration of the 22nd anniversary of DJ Screw, Travis Scott and Isaac Yowman announce they are teaming up to make a movie about the life of legendary Hip-Hop figure, DJ Screw. The full length biopic will be produced by Columbia Pictures, a subsidiary of Sony, under the leadership of Vice President Maia Eyre, according to Deadline.

“Continuing the legacy of my brother is most important,” DJ Screw’s sister Michelle Wheeler said. “The process honestly has been exciting. I’m like wow, we’re really about to make a movie. Nearly a dozen film directors and producers had approached us over the years, but this was the first time I actually felt fully comfortable. I’m very thankful for Sony and Travis being on this journey with us, helping keep my brother Screw’s legacy going.”

DJ Screw, a Houston legend who popularized the whole “chopped and screw” movement, was an icon in Texas Hip-Hop culture. Surely, Scott, who grew up in H-Town, was influenced by the icon.

He died of a heart attack on November 16th, 2000, after overdosing on “lean.”

Travis Scott will serve as the executive producer of the film. So will Yowman, who promised the film will be made with integrity.

“The studio and I, alongside Travis’s team, have been connecting with writers — identifying the best way to tell this story on paper,” he said.

Adding, “Screw is a music icon, in the South he’s like a God, so there’s a level of delicacy when tapping into his story. That noted I’m grateful as hell to have his sister Michelle and brother Charles in my corner as a support system. I don’t know everything, and there’s so much information out there, so being able to talk to legends like Lil’ Keke, Bun B, and D-Reck and get unbiased perspectives has been helpful with me navigating through the process.”

Are you guys excited about this film?