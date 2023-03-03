Travis Scott’s Alleged Assault Victim Speaks Out

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Mark” says he’s unable to turn his head and has tingling in his arms.

A 52-year-old sound engineer accused Hip Hop star Travis Scott of attacking him inside Manhattan’s Club Nebula around 3:30 am on Monday. Scott (born Jacques Webster II) could face criminal charges in the case.

The engineer, identified simply as Mark, claims he suffered serious injuries to his neck and arm as a result of the purported assault. Fox 5 New York spoke to the alleged victim from a hospital bed in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“I was trying to tell [Travis Scott] to lower it so it sounded good for the performance,” Mark told the outlet. “But he just stuck his middle finger in my face, so I lowered the monitor a little bit so I could talk to him, and that’s when he ran around the speaker and attacked me.”

Travis Scott’s legal team insists the Houston-raised rapper/producer did not commit any wrongdoing. Attorney Mitchell Schuster publicly addressed the situation involving his client and suggested that Mark is overexaggerating the incident.

“While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight,” stated Mitchell Schuster.

According to reports, Travis Scott and his lawyer will meet with New York Police Department officials next week. A representative for Scott also told CNN the 31-year-old entertainer’s legal counsel will actively work with the authorities to resolve the issue.

Critics have accused Travis Scott of inciting violence at live shows. For example, the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker faced backlash and lawsuits following the deadly Astroworld Festival crowd crush in 2021. Some people blamed Scott for the fatalities because of his history of encouraging fans to “rage” at his concerts.