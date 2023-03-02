Travis Scott’s Lawyer & More Downplay His Alleged Rampage At Nightclub

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Police sought Travis Scott after he was accused of punching a sound engineer and causing $12,000 worth of damage to equipment at a club.

Travis Scott’s lawyer, Club Nebula’s managing partner and a talent booker say reports exaggerated the alleged mayhem he caused at a New York nightclub.

Police wanted to question Travis Scott, who’s accused of assaulting a man and causing $12,000 worth of damage to equipment at Club Nebula. A 52-year-old sound engineer claimed the rapper punched him on Wednesday (March 1).

Travis Scott’s lawyer Mitchell Schuster called the situation a “misunderstanding” in statements given to multiple outlets. Schuster expected his client to be cleared of any wrongdoing.

“While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight,” the attorney said.

Richie Romero, the managing partner of Club Nebula, echoed Schuster’s sentiments.

“This is blown completely out of proportion,” Romero told ABC News. It was a great night.”

Talent booker Dorian Harrington also suggested the allegations against Travis Scott were overblown.

“This is a total misunderstanding,” Harrington said. “And what I saw on stage doesn’t reflect what I read in the news. The music and the night turned out great and everyone left peacefully.”

Travis Scott stopped by the club for a surprise DJ set. He appeared during an after-party hosted by Don Toliver.

No footage of the alleged punch emerged online. A brief clip of Travis Scott yelling at someone inside the club surfaced on Wednesday.

View the video below.