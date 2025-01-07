Trey Songz Pleads With Judge, Claims $11M Judgment “Will Ruin His Life”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A judge awarded an $11 Million default judgment against Trey Songz after a Maryland Capitol cop alleged the singer attacked him.

Trey Songz is pleading with a judge not to enforce a “devastating” $11 Million default judgment awarded in a battery lawsuit.

Last November, a judge ruled Songz must pay more than $11 million in damages to Maryland Capitol police officer Tyrelle Dunn, who claims he was injured while trying to rescue his wife from Songz’s Las Vegas hotel room in November 2021.

However, according to a motion filed by the embattled singer’s legal team, both the lawsuit and the multi-million-dollar judgment came as a surprise to Trey Songz, per In Touch.

The filing asserts that Dunn did not properly serve the summons and complaint, and Songz only learned of the lawsuit on November 27, 2024, “after news broke about Dunn’s default judgment.”

Songz’s attorney says the singer “deserves to have his day in court to defend himself,” adding that enforcing the judgment “will be devastating to [Trey Songz] and will ruin his life.”

Trey Songz staunchly denies the allegations. His attorney referenced the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s months-long criminal investigation.

“They separated witnesses and took their statements, confiscated mobile phones, and obtained a search warrant of [Songz’s] DNA and other evidence, the filing reads in part. “Over the next several months, the police conducted a thorough criminal investigation and found no wrongdoing by [Songz]. The District Attorney’s office did not file any charges.”

Meanwhile, Dunn reportedly urged the court to reject the singer’s request to overturn the default judgment. His lawyers argued the process server had properly served Songz.

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.