Trey Songz Ordered To Pay Millions To Cop In Battery Lawsuit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A Maryland Capitol cop accused Trey Songz of attacking him while he attempted to rescue his wife from the singer’s hotel room.

Trey Songz has been ordered to fork out millions of dollars to a cop who sued him for battery last year.

A judge ruled the embattled singer must pay more than $11 million in damages to Maryland Capitol police officer Tyrelle Dunn, per TMZ. Dunn claims he sustained injuries while attempting to extract his wife from Songz’s Las Vegas hotel room back in November 2021.

At the time, Dunn’s wife accused Trey Songz of sexual assault. While Songz avoided criminal charges, with cops clearing him of any wrongdoing in April 2022, Dunn filed a civil lawsuit in 2023.

In his complaint, Dunn claimed he came to his wife’s aid after she alleged that she was being held against her will in Songz’s hotel room. That’s when Dubb claims Songz and his security attacked, fracturing his eye socket and causing other injuries that forced him to miss work.

According to Dunn’s lawsuit, the Virginia native never responded, and the judge entered a default judgment of $11 million in compensation for his medical expenses, pain and suffering and punitive damages.

Multiple women have accused Trey Songz of sexual misconduct, leading to several lawsuits. In a 2023 filing, two women claim he forced himself on them and possibly drugged them in 2015 at his Los Angeles home.

Another woman, only identified as Jane Doe, sued Songz for allegedly “grabbing and flashing her breast” at a 2013 party.

He was also accused of anally raping a woman at a Los Angeles party in 2016. Songz’s legal team got the case dismissed in 2023, arguing the statute of limitations for that lawsuit ran out.

Songz and his legal representation have repeatedly denied all of the allegations.