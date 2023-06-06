Trey Songz Being Sued For $10M In Latest Sexual Assault Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Will this be the one sexual assault case that brings the teflon playboy down?

Bad boy Trey Songz is back in the headlines again for another sexual assault. This time, the accuser is gunning for $10m for the artist allegedly “grabbing and flashing her breast” at a public party sponsored by Bacardi, Grey Goose.

AllHipHop.com reported about this lawsuit days ago. It centers on a 2013 pool party outside of a Connecticut casino.

In the complaint, the woman, who filed under Jane Doe, names not only Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, but also 300 Entertainment CEO Kevin Liles, Atlantic Records, and his production company as defendants.

Jane Doe’s lawyer, George Vrabeck said, “Entities such as Atlantic Records and key executives like Kevin Liles must reassess their obligations toward ensuring the safety and dignity of everyone at any event associated with their artists.”

Adding, “My client demands transparency, accountability, and a prioritization of safety over profits.”

As a result, Vrabreck are demanding $10M for his client.

Michael Freedman, Songz’ lawyer, says the case is baseless.

“This is yet another example of decade-old allegations being repurposed into a federal case to take advantage of California’s constitutionally questionable new look back window,” Freedman said. “We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court.”

Rolling Stones magazine reports the woman has brought this same case to court in the past. In April 2022, she demanded a $5M settlement from Songz and his team.

What could be tricky is that the incident was caught on camera. The woman’s friend taped him reach for her top, pull it open, and expose her breasts to the partygoers.

Court documents assert, “In what appeared to be an attempt to further terrify and humiliate [the woman], followed the assault with a degrading chant, ‘T#### in The Open … T#### in The Open.’”

The woman is said to have been “ashamed, embarrassed and anxious” over the incident, mostly because as a business analyst for a local liquor distributor, many of her work colleagues were in attendance and saw the entire incident.