Trey Songz’s Attorney Sheds Doubt On His Latest Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Trey Songz is facing more legal trouble from an alleged 2013 incident. According to TMZ, the singer is being sued for sexual assault for allegedly exposing a woman’s breast at a pool party outside of a Connecticut casino. The woman, who filed under Jane Doe, names Songz, 300 Entertainment CEO Kevin Liles, Atlantic Records and his production company as defendants.

But Songz’s attorney, Michael Freedman, believes it’s ludicrous to drudge up a 10-year-old case.

“This is yet another example of decade-old allegations being repurposed into a federal case to take advantage of California’s constitutionally questionable new look back window,” Freedman said. “We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court.”

Doe made the allegations last year, sending a demand letter claiming the he pulled her breast out of her bikini top without consent. Consequently, her breast was exposed to the large crowd at his “Foxwoods Liquid Sundays with Trey Songz” event. She also had video evidence.

The docs say the multiple defendants should’ve known about his “sexual proclivities” and are therefore responsible for failing to keep Songz under control.

Attorneys claim she was “humiliated” and suffered emotional distress as a result. She abandoned a “promising career” a few months later due to the “embarrassment.”

As to why she brought it up 10 years later, she said Songz’s 2021 Vegas sexual assault case—which was dropped weeks before the demand letter was sent—gave her the courage to seek justice. She initially gave Songz and his legal team weeks to respond before moving forward with legal action. Now, she’s asking for at least $10 million in damages.