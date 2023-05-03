Trey Songz Takes Plea Deal In NY Bowling Beatdown Case, As Sexual Assault Case Looms Over His Head

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The recording artist’s lawyer said they always knew the charges would be dropped in this case.

Embattled R&B singer Trey Songz has taken a plea deal in one of the open cases he has.

The chart-topper was accused of punching a woman in the face while hanging out in a New York bowling alley bathroom. The abuse, according to the woman, not only included fist to face but him pulling her by her hair in agony.

On Tuesday, May 2, he pled guilty to one count of disorderly conduct.

Now, TMZ reports, his lawyer Mitchell Schuster has negotiated a plea deal for his client where 10 of the most severe charges (like assault and aggravated harassment) are dismissed in exchange for his enrollment into 12 anger management classes by August.

“We appreciate the New York law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office for their comprehensive investigation and careful consideration of all evidence, which ultimately confirmed what we had known all along and resulted in the District Attorney’s office choosing not to pursue any of the original charges against our client,” the attorney said.

Adding, “With each and every one of the 10 original charges now dismissed by operation of law, Trey looks forward to putting this matter behind him.”

Trey Songz has long denied wrongdoing.

AllHipHop.com reported in November 2022, the lawyer said back then that this was an attempt to “blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches.”

The singer still is not all the way out of hot water.

In February, the woman filed her new lawsuit in Los Angeles, suing Trey Songz, Kevin Liles, Atlantic Records, and 300 Entertainment for $25 million.

This Jane Doe alleges TS viciously abused and sexually assaulted her. She says the 38-year-old anally raped her at a party in March 2016. She also admitted that the two allegedly had a history of consensual sex prior to the sexual assault.

Like the other cases, he maintains his innocence in this case also.

This case is pending.