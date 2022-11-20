Trey Songz Denies Repeatedly Punching Woman In NYC Bowling Alley Attack  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A woman has accused Trey Songz of repeatedly punching her in the face and pulling her hair in a vicious attack in September.

Trey Songz has found himself in legal hot water again after a woman accused him of committing a brutal attack in an NYC bowling alley bathroom last month.

The unidentified woman claims the singer punched her repeatedly and pulled her hair during the attack. According to TMZ, NYPD sources say the alleged victim made the claims in a police report filed in late October. She also alleges she was taken to hospital where cops witnessed her visible minor injuries.

Authorities have not confirmed a possible motive for the alleged attack or the circumstances surrounding it. However, the woman is reportedly an employee of the bowling alley who recognized Trey Songz. She later identified him by name to the police following the alleged attack.

Police confirmed they opened an investigation into the alleged attack, while his attorney claimed Trey Song is the victim of another shakedown.

Trey Songz has faced several accusations of sexual impropriety from multiple women. One sued him for rape, but the lawsuit was dismissed after the statute of limitations ran out. Former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez is among the women who publicly accused the Virginia native of sexual misconduct. The singer denies the accusations.

Mitchell Schuster, Trey’s legal rep, told TMZ that Trey Song is cooperating with the investigation and expects to be vindicated.

“A source close to the investigation informs us that TS has been cooperative with authorities and expects that when all the evidence is reviewed, he will be exonerated.”

He called the claims another attempt to “blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches.”