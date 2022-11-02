Civil Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Trey Songz Gets Dismissed 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The statute of limitations ran out in the #TreySongz case.

R&B vocalist Tremaine “Trey Songz” Neverson will not have to face a legal case stemming from a 2016 rape allegation in the state of California.

According to TMZ, the statute of limitations for the civil case against Trey Songz ran out. The website reports court documents show Songz’s legal team got the case dismissed.

A woman, only identified as Jane Doe, filed the suit earlier this year. The anonymous accuser claimed Songz forced her to have a### sex at a house party in Los Angeles on March 26, 2016. She reportedly sought $20 million in damages.

Apparently, the accuser admitted to having a consensual sexual relationship with Trey Songz at one point. She also alleged the “I Invented Sex” singer turned into a “savage rapist” on the date of the supposed assault.

The alleged victim filed her complaint six years after the rape allegedly took place. At the time, the statute of limitations in California to file a civil claim for sexual assault was just three years. It has since been extended to ten years.

Despite Multiple Accusers, Trey Songz Insists He Is Innocent

Trey Songz denied assaulting Jane Doe or anyone else. Several other women, including former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez, have publicly accused the 37-year-old Virginia native of sexual misconduct.

“For weeks my lawyers [and management] have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends, and fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied to and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain,” tweeted Songz in 2018.

However, it was not just women accusing Trey Songz of being inappropriate, and possibly abusive. Insecure actor Sarunas J. Jackson slammed Songz in March for allegedly trying to fight women and not men. Additionally, Rory & Mal podcast host Rory Farrell called the Passion, Pain & Pleasure album creator the “scum of the f###### Earth.”