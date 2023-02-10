Trey Songz Hit With New $25 Million Lawsuit; Alleged Rape Victim Refiles Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A woman’s rape case against Trey Songz was dismissed in November 2022, but she refiled her lawsuit in Los Angeles.

A Jane Doe refiled a lawsuit against Trey Songz, accusing him of raping her in 2016.

According to Rolling Stone, the woman filed her new lawsuit in Los Angeles on Thursday (February 9). She sued Trey Songz, Kevin Liles, Atlantic Records and 300 Entertainment for $25 million.

“This case is much more than about one singer and one viciously abused sexual assault survivor who has the courage to take action,” Jane Doe’s attorney George Vrabeck told Rolling Stone. “It’s also very much about the systematic sexual abuse in the music industry and the music industry’s complicity in silencing sexual abuse survivors. It’s virtually impossible to believe that those executives are not and were not aware of the institutionalized sexual abuse.”

Vrabeck’s client originally sued Trey Songz in February 2022. Last November, the case was dismissed due to the statute of limitations.

Jane Doe accused Trey Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, of anally raping her at a party in March 2016. She claimed the two had a history of consensual sex prior to the sexual assault.

The woman said the 38-year-old singer invited her into a bedroom during the party. She believed they would have consensual sex, but he allegedly threw her to the ground and raped her despite her pleading with him to stop.

Trey Songz has faced multiple allegations of sexual assault in recent years. He maintains his innocence.