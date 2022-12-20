Trey Songz Surrenders To NYC Police For Alleged Assault At Local Bowling Alley

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The singer was reportedly booked last month, given a desk appearance ticket and released.

Trey Songz reportedly turned himself into New York City police last month for assaulting two people at a local bowling alley. According to TMZ, Songz—who has a questionable reputation at best—was booked, given a desk appearance ticket and released. The alleged incident took place in October and one of the victims, a woman, claimed Songz punched her in the face. Songz supposedly punched a second victim in the eye, but the man refused medical treatment.

While a motive hasn’t been revealed, attorney Mitch Schuster said he and his client “have been proactively communicating” with the authorities to resolve the matter. Schuster added he’s “confident” Songz will be “fully cleared of any wrong doing.”

But the woman has been adamant about her claims, saying Songz repeatedly punched her in the head and pulled her hair during the alleged attack. She also claimed her injuries were significant enough she needed a trip to the hospital.

Songz has landed in legal trouble several times over the past few years. In 2020, he was accused of sexual assault by a woman who attended a New Year’s Eve party at Diddy’s home on Miami’s Star Island. He then faced another sexual assault claim in November 2021 that allegedly took place at The Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas. Just months later, former University of Las Vegas women’s basketball star Dylan Gonzalez (who was affiliated with Master P’s New Orleans Gators) tweeted, “Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”

As the comments rolled in, someone wrote: “Keke Palmer was right.” In a 2017 interview with The Breakfast Club, Palmer spoke about her split from Trey Songz and accused him of “sexual intimidation” for tricking her into being in the “Pick Up The Phone” video. Palmer explained she had to hide in a closet to avoid being filmed. Whatever the case, Songz continues to face the music.