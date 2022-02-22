Tributes Continue To Pour in For Jamal Edwards As Candlelit Vigil Held In His Honor

Friends, family, and supporters of Jamal Edwards gather to honor the man who changed the face of rap music in the U.K., who died on Sunday.

Tributes continue to pour in from far and wide following the death of U.K. rap music visionary and entrepreneur Jamal Edwards.

His mother, Brenda Edwards, confirmed the tragic news that her son passed away on Sunday (Feb. 20) following a sudden illness, aged 31.

Friends and family of Jamal Ewards, including Brenda Edwards and artists like Lady Leshurr, turned out in force on Monday evening (Feb. 21) for a candlelit vigil to honor him. They gathered around the mural paying homage to him in his hometown of Acton.

Clips of the vigil are flooding social media showing friends and supporters alike celebrating the life of a brilliant man.

Jamal Edwards: “A True Pioneer”

Further tributes come via social media from people representing all facets of society, touched by Jamal’s presence in their lives.

Drake sent his love and condolences to the friends and family of Jamal Edwards, sharing a picture of the pair in their younger days.

Rapper Chipmunk paid homage to “a true pioneer.”

“From the ground up literally. From shooting classic freestyles in ends with me over 12 years ago. To digging into the tape I did with T.I in 2012 & so much more. Ain’t even no words to describe how kind. My heart goes out to ur family bro. RIP Jamal Edwards 💔🕊🌹”

While Hardi Caprio spoke about the multiple lives saved by the 31-year-old.

“Saving one life is something to be proud of. Saving multiple is something to be celebrated for. Here is a man who saved all of our lives whether you were watching his vids or an artist he gave opportunity. R.I.P Jamal Edwards. Those good deeds will always follow you.”

YouTube also paid tribute to the founder of SBTV, which changed the game for rap music in the U.K.

“We’ve lost a legend today. Jamal Edwards was an inspiration to so many, supporting artists and shaping culture through @SBTVonline. Sending our condolences to Jamal’s family & community ❤️”

Actor and director Femi Oyeniran told Channel 4 News struggled “to think of a more important Black British person,” than Jamal Edwards, noting how much he contributed to the careers of thousands of people.

Prince Charles Shares Tribute

Prince Charles also shared his condolences to the former Princes Trust ambassador via the official Clarence House Twitter account.

“Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards today. His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince’s Trust, were an inspiration to so many.”

Sir Richard Branson, who wrote the forward for Edwards’ 2013 book, “Self Belief: The Vision,” was also among those paying their respects.

“So sad to hear about the passing of Jamal Edwards MBE. What a loss of a truly extraordinary young man who made a huge difference to so many people’s lives.”