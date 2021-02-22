Trick Daddy Agrees To Plea Deal In Drug/DUI Case

(AllHipHop News)
It appears Maurice “Trick Daddy” Young will avoid additional jail time for being charged for cocaine possession and driving under the influence. The www.thug.com album creator reportedly agreed to a plea deal.
Trick Daddy was arrested in January 2020 after being pulled over by Miami police. Officers allegedly smelled alcohol on his breath, and he supposedly failed a field sobriety test. Police also allegedly found cocaine inside of a dollar bill in his possession.
According to TMZ, Miami prosecutors allowed Trick Daddy to plead guilty to possession of cocaine in exchange for getting credit for time served. The DUI charge was dropped.
“As part of the plea he was also able to give back to the community he loves so much with a donation to Camillus House homeless shelter,” Trick Daddy’s lawyer, Harris Gilbert, told the entertainment news outlet.