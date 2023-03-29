Trick Trick Trying To Find Suspect Who Sexually Assaulted Elderly Woman

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Veteran rapper Trick Trick offered $5,000 to anyone with information about a suspect who sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman in Detroit.

The suspect allegedly raped the elderly woman during a home invasion on Sunday (March 26). Police claimed the man walked into the victim’s unlocked home and demanded money. When she refused, he dragged her outside and sexually assaulted her.

Trick Trick was outraged when he learned about the attack. He issued a warning to the assailant via Instagram on Monday (March 27).

“Whoever this NI66XX IS, COUNT YOUR DAYS YOU DEMON!!!” he wrote. “WE ON YASS!!!! I GOT A BAG FOR ANY INFORMATION LEADING TO THE CAPTURE AND HANDLING OF THIS WASTEofFLESH!!! PUBLIC ENEMY NUMBER 1!!!”

The Hip-Hop artist also posted a video offering a $5,000 reward to track down the suspect. He urged anyone with information to message him on social media.

“I’ve got $5,000 for any information leading to this suspect,” he said. “This suspect must be dealt with accordingly and fast.”

Trick Trick emphasized his desire to find the attacker in an interview with an ABC affiliate in Detroit.

“If I have to offer $10,000, I want his ass,” he said. “My grandma [is] 90 years old. If somebody do this to my grandma, you ain’t seen hell yet.”

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Detroit Police Sex Crimes Unit at 313-596-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.