Triller Launches TrillerTV With Shows Starring Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, J.Lo & More

Triller may be a late entry in the ongoing streaming wars, but the company is making moves to secure its place in the content creation landscape. The über-viral Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view was just one of the early steps of Triller’s attempt to grab a share of the marketplace.
“The Triller audience made it clear they wanted more direct content, that offers a closer look into the lives of social media stars, musicians, and other celebrities focused on music, sports, influencers, fashion, and lifestyle, and we delivered,” states Bobby Sarnevesht Chairman/co-founder of Triller.
He continues, “We recognized that we had access to the most sought-after stars in the world, and one of the best producers in the world who has made over 200 movies and 40 TV series, so it was an obvious endeavor for us to pursue.”
Over 40 new original programs are headed to the Proxima Media-owned Triller. The lineup includes shows with DJ Khaled, Jennifer Lopez, 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, J.R. Smith, the D’Amelio family, Perez Hilton, and more.
Fat Joe’s Masterclass is inviting the public to learn about the process for making it in music from the Hip Hop legend. The Terror Squad label founder says, “Y’all wanted to see how I make music so here it is only on TrillerTV up close and personal!”
DJ Khaled in Da House offers viewers the chance to see how the chart-topping deejay/record producer managed the lockdown. Khaled says, “I’m so excited to spread the love on TrillerTV with my new weekly live series where I get to hang out with my fans.”
2 Chainz will show the world his workout routine as part of Let’s Do It: Ever. The Atlanta-based rapper declares, “Hey, It’s Big Toni aka 2 Chainz, I just joined the Triller fam! Come by and workout with me, cos as we all know health is wealth!”
Award-winning singer/actress/producer Jennifer Lopez will host Jennifer Lopez In the Morning. J.Lo expresses, “I’m excited to share my routines, tips, beauty fashion, and life experiences with the Triller family. Real and from the heart- from my family to yours.”
In addition, it was previously announced that pop culture icon Snoop Dogg is starting The Fight Club boxing league with the Triller. The Doggystyle album creator will take part in selecting the fighters and musical acts for that production.
For more information about TrillerTV programming visit www.triller.co.
