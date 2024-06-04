Trina Insists She Has “No Problems” With Nicki Minaj Despite Past Friction

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Trina and Nicki Minaj’s friendship started to suffer when her A&R criticized Nicki for an alleged lack of support of their “BAPs” collab.

Trina admitted she hadn’t spoken to Nicki Minaj in at least a year due to their friendship’s deterioration. Trina blamed her team for past drama with Nicki regarding their 2019 single “BAPS” in an interview with Carlos King.

According to Trina, her mother’s death affected many of her relationships. Her grief caused her to become more and more detached.

“I haven’t spoken to [Nicki] in a while,” she said. “Probably a little bit over a year. Maybe longer … Maybe like a year or two. And I mean after my mom [passed away] honestly, I didn’t speak to a lot of people.”

Trina’s mother passed away in 2019. She recalled touching base with Nicki when Nicki’s father died in 2021.

“When she lost her dad, I reached out to her,” Trina said. “So, I think that was the last time.”

Trina also addressed the controversy over her declaring Beyoncé the “Queen of Rap” in 2023. The Barbz, Nicki’s most devoted and aggressive fans, believed Trina’s comment was a shot at their favorite artist. Trina denied any malicious intent and clarified her feelings about Nicki.

“I don’t have no problems with her,” she said. “Nicki’s an amazing, beautiful person. She’s an amazing, beautiful person and I always wish her the best. She’s doing phenomenal. She’s on a whole tour that’s been sold out. You can’t knock greatness and what somebody’s doing. You can’t erase the steps. You can’t take away from that no matter what. And when you look up and see it, and you like, ‘Damn, I’m proud. You deserving of this’ … My mind be on stuff like that. I’m just happy for you. You over here and I’m over here, but I’m just happy for you.”

Nicki began her Pink Friday 2 World Tour in March. The tour is scheduled to conclude in October.