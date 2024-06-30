Trina Marries Fiancé Benjamin Kearse Jr. In Private Ceremony

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trina married her partner Swurv in a private ceremony in Miramar, marking a new beginning for the prominent rapper.

Trina has finally found true love—and it’s serious enough for the 45-year-old rapper to tie the knot.

According to reports, Trina married her fiancé Benjamin Leon Kearse Jr. in a private ceremony on May 22 in Miramar, Florida. The couple had officially filed for their marriage license on April 5.

The marriage marks a new chapter for Trina, as her previous engagement to Raymond “Ray Almighty” Taylor ended before they reached the altar.

The path to her newfound happiness has been challenging, including past miscarriages and a broken engagement to rapper Lil Wayne, which spanned from 2005 to 2007 but ultimately ended due to their demanding careers.

In an interview with Carlos King, Trina shed light on the difficulties she experienced in her previous relationships, including her previous one with Taylor.

“I feel like if you don’t want to be with one person, be single, or there are people that allow you to be with several people,” she said. “I’m not one of them. I feel like that I’m not one of those girls, right.”

Trina emphasized the need for mutual respect and acknowledged how insecurities and infidelity from her partners affected her self-worth.

“In the relationships that I’ve been in, whether it was trust issues or I don’t feel like we’re elevating in a certain way, I’m going here, you’re going there, it’s just not working,” she said.

Despite her turbulent relationship history, Trina has apparently found solace and joy with Swurv.