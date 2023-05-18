Trina Set To Host First ‘Welcome To Sugaland’ Anti-Gun Violence Event

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The event plans to raise awareness about the effects of gun violence.

Rapper Trina is one of Miami’s revered influencers and brightest stars.

However, when her niece 17-year-old niece Toni Chester, also known as “Baby Suga,” was killed in a 2022 shooting, that star was dimmed.

Ten months later, “The Baddest” is hosting an event in South Florida in honor of Baby Suga’s life on the blocks of 63rd-65th Street & NW 15th Avenue in “The Magic City.” The event is not far from where the beloved niece was killed.

According to Local 10, “The Welcome to Suga Land,” a free family-friendly event for the public, is planned for Saturday, May 20, and will raise awareness about the effects of gun violence.

The Love and Hip Hop star tweeted about the event, sharing that the Diamond Doll Foundation will be working together to bring the event to the people, adding it will also be the celebration of Trina Day 2023.

May 20th 💜 Sugaland 💜 6400 NW 15th Ave ❣️This Is a FREE Event for family and kids 💖🧡💜💛💙💚💘💖💝 pic.twitter.com/FnzhlBuBk2 — TRINA (@TRINArockstarr) April 13, 2023

AllHipHop.com reported last July about the tragedy. Police officials note receiving a 911 call and arriving at the area of Northwest 62 Street and 13 Avenue a little after midnight, where Baby Suga was found dead.

Cops also discovered two others at the location, who had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency workers brought the other two victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital. They both sustained gunshot wounds, but like the teen, their conditions and identities have been withheld from the public.