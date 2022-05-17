Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Trippie Redd just plunked down over $7 million to buy a mega-mansion in South Florida. Read all about the rap star’s new estate!

Rapper Trippie Redd has purchased a multi-million-dollar estate in South Florida, spending his hard-earned cash on a gigantic mansion.

The Real Deal, a real estate news outlet, said the rap star dropped $7.5 million on his new crib at 5600 Southwest 136th Avenue.

The two-story mansion is 18,923-square-foot. The palatial-like estate features nine bedrooms and 11 and a half bathrooms. It also has a chef’s kitchen, two offices, a wine cellar, an eight-car garage, and an indoor basketball court with an exercise area.

Alex Carnot of Morgan Whitney Realty said the place is massive, with parking on the property for 15 to 20 cars.

“It’s one of the biggest homes in Southwest Ranches,” he said. “If you want the seclusion and privacy, Southwest Ranches is the way to go.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the “Pegasus” rapper can afford this move after getting a $30 million check from 10K projects.

The company’s owner Elliot Grainge said Trippie Redd is the type of artist his company wants to invest in.

“We launched 10K Projects as a label where artists have completed creative freedom and the support to realize their vision,” he said in a press release. “Trippie Redd has thrived under these conditions, releasing a lifetime’s worth of music in just five short years and becoming a singular voice in contemporary music.”

This $30 million is on top of what Trippie has earned over his career. This new pad is a drop in the bucket for the young Hip-Hop money maker.