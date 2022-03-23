Trippie Redd Gets A $30 M Cosign From 10K Projects: Fact!

Enveloped by authenticity, the “Love Scars” rhymer is a man of his word. Well, a $30 million man, to be exact. As it stands, 10K Projects founder Elliot Grainge confirms the truth. Trippie Redd gets a $30 million cosign from 10K projects. This is a big fact.

Of course, the SoundCloud spitter first broke the news almost three weeks ago. However, some naysayers immediately questioned his credibility. Be that as it may, TR can stand atop his business acumen.

Accordingly, Grainge wholeheartedly believes in the Midwest musician. In fact, a recent press release shares his earned insight. So, the record exec states, “We launched 10K Projects as a label where artists have complete creative freedom and the support to realize their vision.”

Although, all of the financial stipulations are not listed, Mr. G seems confident in the Life’s A Trip rapper. Additionally, he includes, “Trippie Redd has thrived under these conditions, releasing a lifetime’s worth of music in just five short years and becoming a singular voice in contemporary music.”

Ultimately, Grainge shares his emphatic truth. He writes, “I know I speak for everyone at the label when I say I am so honored and humbled to be able to continue our extraordinary partnership with Trippie for years to come.”

Above all, it is the signature creativity which has helped him to earn this accomplishment.

Congratulations!