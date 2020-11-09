Trippie Redd Earns His Fifth Top 5 Project In Three Years With ‘Pegasus’

(AllHipHop News)
Ohio rapper Trippie Redd was not able to take the #1 spot on the latest Billboard 200 chart. The Number One position went to Pop singer Ariana Grande’s new release Positions with 174,000 first-week units.
PEGASUS OUT NOW🦄 Can't wait for u to finally hear it all☺️https://t.co/DIsUfckQ4I pic.twitter.com/h2X5bGcS9W
— Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) October 30, 2020
However, Trippie was able to secure his fifth Top 5 album in less than three years. Pegasus opened at #2 on the Billboard 200. The project collected 60,000 equivalent album units in its initial week.
That sales total was down from the 104,000 units garnered by A Love Letter to You 4 which debuted at #1 in 2019. Trippie’s other Top 5 entries include 2018’s Life’s a Trip (#4), 2018’s A Love Letter to You 3 (#3), and 2019’s ! (#3).
Pegasus features contributions by PartyNextDoor, Chris Brown, Rich The Kid, Young Thug, Future, Quavo, Lil Mosey, Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne, and more. Trippie Redd also dropped the 6-track EP titled Spooky Sounds on October 23.