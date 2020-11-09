Trippie Redd Earns His Fifth Top 5 Project In Three Years With ‘Pegasus’

No other act has as many albums reach that region in the same time period.

Ohio rapper Trippie Redd was not able to take the #1 spot on the latest Billboard 200 chart. The Number One position went to Pop singer Ariana Grande’s new release Positions with 174,000 first-week units.

However, Trippie was able to secure his fifth Top 5 album in less than three years. Pegasus opened at #2 on the Billboard 200. The project collected 60,000 equivalent album units in its initial week.

That sales total was down from the 104,000 units garnered by A Love Letter to You 4 which debuted at #1 in 2019. Trippie’s other Top 5 entries include 2018’s Life’s a Trip (#4), 2018’s A Love Letter to You 3 (#3), and 2019’s ! (#3).

Pegasus features contributions by PartyNextDoor, Chris Brown, Rich The Kid, Young Thug, Future, Quavo, Lil Mosey, Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne, and more. Trippie Redd also dropped the 6-track EP titled Spooky Sounds on October 23.

