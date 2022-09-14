Trippie Redd Urges Record Labels To Pay For Artist Security In The Wake Of PnB Rock Death 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Trippie Redd shared his anguish over continually “losing my friends to gun violence” and called on the labels to do more.

Trippie Redd believes artists should have more protection and that their record labels should be footing the bill to prevent further tragedies following the senseless killing of PnB Rock on Monday (Sept. 12).

The Ohio native shared his grief at the loss of his “brother” and said rappers need round-the-clock security, paid for by their labels.

“I had to reschedule my whole day yesterday I was at a true loss for words,” Trippie Redd wrote the day after PnB Rock’s murder. “I keep losing my friends to gun violence I want all my friends to start having a guard or 2 it honestly should be on the label to get u protection… that’s one thing I used to tell xxx is let’s stop riding around in the i8 just me and u while ur paid security sleep at the house we in the club just us.”

Trippie Redd Remembers PnB Rock

Trippie Redd continued, recalling how he and PnB Rock both worked with the late XXXTentacion.

“He wasn’t a selfish person either,” Trippie explained. He always praised me and my friends that aren’t famous working with n##### flying to us and we always bonded over the fact that we both got to make hits with xxx during his journey here I just want everyone to be safe and think about ur life and family before u make [decisions.]”

Trippie concluded, “I love you man until we meet again brother @pnbrock thank you for everything.” Read his post in full below.

PnB Rock was shot during a robbery while having lunch with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. He was rushed to hospital but tragically passed away later that afternoon. He was 30 years old.