XXXTentacion’s Posthumous Double-Disc Project ‘Look At Me: The Album’ Arrives  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

XXXTentacion’s album is split into two distinct halves, with fan favorites on one side and songs X recorded early in his career on the other.

XXXTentacion legacy continues with the release of his posthumous album; a compilation project to coincide with the recently released feature-length documentary on the late rapper.

Look At Me: The Album is described as an “audio companion” to the film featuring 25 cuts sorted into two well-defined halves. The first side is composed of 11 tracks XXXTentacion made early in his career. These will debut on streaming platforms for the first time. The songs include the Ski Mask The Slump God-assisted “FUXK,” “Vice City,” and “King of the Dead.”

Meanwhile the other side of the album is a collection of 13 of X’s biggest songs, including his 2015 breakout hit “Look At Me!” Other fan favorites include “SAD!,” “Jocelyn Flores,” and “Moonlight.”

Also included on the second half is the recently released “True Love,” a posthumous collab with Kanye West. The song originally featured on Ye’s Donda 2 project before featuring on the credits of the XXXTentacion documentary.

Frequent collaborator Ski Mask the Slump God, who also appears in the Hulu documentary, is the only other credited artist on the record.

Earlier on Thursday (Jun. 9), hours ahead of the project’s release, Billboard reported XXXTentacion and Kanye’s “True Love” debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart dated 11 June. The song initially appeared exclusively on Ye’s Donda 2 Stem Player release in February. It then received wider distribution when the project debuted on streaming platforms on May 27.

Listen to Look At Me: The Album below.