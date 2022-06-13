Trouble’s Brother Reflects On Duality Of Losing A Famous Sibling At Funeral

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Family and friends attended a funeral service for Trouble at House of Hope Atlanta in Decatur, Georgia on June 13.

Trouble was laid to rest at a funeral on Monday (June 13).

Family and friends attended the event at House of Hope Atlanta in Decatur, Georgia. Trouble’s brother Marqez Orr was among the people who spoke at the service.

“I don’t have to mourn the loss of Trouble because I know that he’ll never die,” Orr said. “His family, friends and fans will never let him. I won’t miss you, Trouble, because I’ll never have to feel as though you’re gone. But I’ll always miss you, Mariel. I’ll always miss the other half of my coin.”

Trouble, whose real name was Mariel Orr, was shot and killed on June 5. He was 34.

A man named Jamichael Jones is accused of murdering the Def Jam rapper. The 33-year-old suspect surrendered to authorities a few days after the shooting.

Jones was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, home invasion and battery. He allegedly shot Trouble, who was visiting an unidentified woman, during a home invasion at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, Georgia.

“What we know and what I can tell you is that Mr. Mariel Orr was visiting a female friend at the apartment complex, and Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female and it was a domestic situation,” Rockdale County Public Information Officer Jedidia Canty said.

Watch the video of Trouble’s funeral below. His brother’s speech begins around the 39-minute mark.