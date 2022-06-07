Suspect Accused Of Murdering Trouble Turns Himself In

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The mother of Jamichael Jones played a role in his arrest.

Atlanta-area resident Jamichael Jones is in police custody. Authorities named the 33-year-old man as the prime suspect in the murder of Hip Hop artist Mariel “Trouble” Orr.

According to multiple reports, Rockdale County Sheriff’s office confirmed deputies arrested Jones around 1 am on Tuesday. Apparently, the suspect’s mother played a role in his choosing to surrender.

Investigators visited several locations in search of Jamichael Jones, including his mother’s home. The mom then reportedly allowed one of the sergeants to speak to her son on the phone before Jones agreed to turn himself in at a Clayton County hospital.

“His mother was a huge resource in helping us apprehend him,” said Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett during a press conference. “Nobody wakes up in the morning wanting a bad outcome.”

Trouble died on June 5 after being shot in the chest. Rockdale County Sheriff’s public information officer Jedidia Canty previously referred to the incident as a “domestic situation” involving an unnamed female associate.

Canty also revealed Trouble died at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, Georgia. Authorities do not believe the Edgewood album creator knew Jamichael Jones before the shooting took place.

As of press time, Jones faces felony murder, aggravated assault, battery, and home invasion charges. Sheriff Levett also stated Rockdale County prosecutors could add more charges as the investigation continues to unfold.

Prior to his passing, Trouble released music projects such as 2018’s Edgewood with Ear Drummer Records founder Mike WiLL Made-It and 2020’s Thug Luv. The “All My N#####” rhymer’s murder follows the shooting death of Chicago-born rapper Dayvon “King Von” Bennett in Atlanta two years ago.