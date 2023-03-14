Troy Ave Promised 1 Year In Prison For Testifying Against Taxstone

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The artist, had he not compromised with the prosecution, he would have looked at 15 years.

On Monday, March 13, Rapper Troy Ave gave vivid and electrifying testimony at the Taxstone murder trial, revealing riveting details about the night his friend and bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter was fatally shot and killed. After his time on the stand, his lawyer revealed to the press the arrangement his client made with prosecutors in exchange for his testimony.

According to the New York Post, the Brooklyn rapper, whose real name is Roland Collins, has been promised one year in prison by authorities, a huge break from the 15 years he faced for his participation in the backstage melee at the core of this case.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the fight, which also ended in two bystanders being injured, happened in a VIP room during a T.I. concert at Irving Plaza in 2016.

Both the “All About the Money” rapper and Taxstone, a popular podcaster, faced attempted murder and weapons charges. Taxstone, whose real name is Daryl Campbell, also is fighting a murder and assault charge.

Troy Ave explained what happened that night, saying he tried to wrestle a gun away from Taxstone.

“It looks like if you see people wrestle in high school wrestling — that type of position,” he told the court.

He further testified, “When the shot goes off, I see the light from the spark, and I hear the shot. This is all happening fast. I get up and start fighting Taxstone, trying to take him, grab the gun, and another shot goes off. I put my leg up to kind of block the shot from hitting me in the face or chest.”

He was shot in both of his legs.

“I got up. I’d rather die fighting,” Troy Ave said. “People die from leg shots. I’d rather die fighting than laying on the ground. I got up immediately.”

After this and some additional gunplay, he noticed his bodyguard lying on the floor.

“I rolled his body over and I’m like, ‘Banga, get up. Come on.’ I’m smacking him, like, ‘C’mon bro. Get up.’ And his eyes were rolling to the back of his head. His shirt was red so I could tell he got shot,” the rapper testified, sharing his last moments with his friend.

If found guilty, Taxstone, who has already pleaded guilty to the gun charge, could spend 15 years to life in prison for the second-degree murder.