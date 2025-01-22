Trump Demands Apology From “Nasty” Bishop Who Called For Mercy For Immigrants & LGBTQ+ Community 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trump demands a public apology from Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde after her plea for compassion toward immigrants and LGBTQ+ people.

President Donald Trump is demanding a public apology from the Episcopal bishop of Washington who called on him to show mercy to immigrants and LGBTQ+ people during the inaugural prayer service Tuesday (January 21).

During the service, the Right Rev. Mariann Budde pleaded with Trump to consider those targeted by the new administration’s policies.

“I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” she said. “There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives.”

Budde also emphasized, “The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals,” asking Trump to have mercy “on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away and that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here.”

At the inaugural prayer service, the Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, made a direct appeal to President Donald Trump to have mercy on the LGBTQ+ community and undocumented migrant workers. pic.twitter.com/LtrjCenVuX — The Associated Press (@AP) January 21, 2025

Donald Trump Blasts Bishop Budde In Scathing Rant

Trump later said the sermon was “not too exciting,” adding, “I didn’t think it was a good service, no.”

However, Donald Trumphttps://allhiphop.com/tag/donald-trump/ harshly criticized Budde in a social media post Wednesday morning (January 22), branding the “so-called Bishop” a “Radical Left hard line Trump hater.”

“She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way,” he wrote. “She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart.”

Trump said Budde failed to mention some migrants have killed people after coming to the U.S. before continuing his rant.

“Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job!” he added. “She and her church owe the public an apology!”

Trump’s remarks to the bishop follow his executive orders reversing transgender rights and enforcing stricter immigration policies.

During his inauguration speech, Donald Trump announced, “it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female.”