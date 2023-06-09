Trump Goes Nuclear Over Indictment

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The former president says he is “not guilty.”

News that former U.S. president and reality star Donald Trump has been indicted for the second time since he left office has hit the fan.

Just like all the other times the disgraced politician was accused of criminal activity, he says he is innocent and that the Democrats are trying to sabotage his political career.

In an interview with Fox News Digital on Thursday, June 8, he even blamed the indictment, calling the effort “election interference at the highest level” and “the greatest witch hunt of all time.”

While the attention is on him, the current GOP frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election directed attention to the Biden-Harris administration.

“This is the most corrupt administration in history—there has never been an administration so corrupt, and they’re just starting to find it right now,” He said. “They are trying to deflect all of their dishonesty by bringing these ridiculous boxes hoax case.”

Adding, “They’re not going to get away with it.”

Trump goes before a judge on Tuesday, June 13 in Miami, and plans to plead not guilty. He said the Presidential Records Act will clear his name and be the measuring stick to prove he is “totally innocent.”

He said, “I did absolutely nothing wrong.”

What might the prosecution be saying in this unsealed indictment?

45 is being accused of at least seven counts involving obstruction of justice, illegal retention of classified government material, and conspiracy.