Donald Trump Reportedly Caught In Lie About U.S. Funding Hamas Attacks In Israel

The New York Times breaks down why the former president’s claim is false.

Donald Trump claimed the Biden Administration funded Saturday’s (October 7) Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, saying the militant organization used taxpayer dollars to target one of the United States’ staunchest allies. Iran supports Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist group.

Trump posted his remarks on social media, writing, “These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force. Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration. We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible. Here we go again.”

As pointed out by the New York Times, Trump’s claims are false. What Trump is addressing is the recent agreement Biden made to secure the release of five detained Americans in Iran.

In this agreement, the U.S. helped move $6 billion in Iranian oil sales profits from South Korean banks to Qatar for humanitarian purposes.

The news outlet clarified that the $6 billion is not U.S. taxpayer money, despite claims made by Trump and people like Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate.

The New York Times added there’s no evidence that this money, which falls under Treasury Department oversight, was used to fund any attacks.